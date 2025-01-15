20 Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2025, As Per Imdb: Sky Force, Deva, Housefull 5, The Raja Saab, Coolie And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has just released a list of most-anticipated Indian movies of 2025. The list of 20 movies includes star-studded bollywood movies like Sky Force, Deva, Housefull 5, War 2, Baaghi 4 and Sikandar.
The list also includes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Yash's Toxic, Rajinikanth's Coolie, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.
Sky Force
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur
Release date: January 24
Deva
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait
Release date: January 31
Thandel
Cast: Allu Aravind, Chandoo Mondeti, Devi Sri Prasad
Release date: February 7
Chhaava
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna
Release date: February 19
L2: Empuraan
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Saniya Iyappan
Release date: March 27
Sikandar
Cast: Salman Khan , Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna
Release date: March 30
The Raja Saab
Cast: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt
Release date: April 10
Toxic
Cast: Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi
Release date: April 10
Jaat
Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar
Release date: April 10
Kannappa
Cast: Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, Nayanthara
Release date: April 25
Coolie
Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan
Release date: May 1
Retro
Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram
Release date: May 1
Thug Life
Cast: Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan
Release date: June 5
Housefull 5
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh
Release date: June 6
War 2
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, NTR Jr
Release date: August 14
Baaghi 4
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa
Release date: September 5
Sitaare Zameen Par
Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia
