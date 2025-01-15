عربي


20 Most Anticipated Indian Movies Of 2025, As Per Imdb: Sky Force, Deva, Housefull 5, The Raja Saab, Coolie And More

1/15/2025 6:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has just released a list of most-anticipated Indian movies of 2025. The list of 20 movies includes star-studded bollywood movies like Sky Force, Deva, Housefull 5, War 2, Baaghi 4 and Sikandar.

The list also includes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Yash's Toxic, Rajinikanth's Coolie, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life and Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

Sky Force

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur

Release date: January 24

Deva

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait

Release date: January 31

Thandel

Cast: Allu Aravind, Chandoo Mondeti, Devi Sri Prasad

Release date: February 7

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna

Release date: February 19

L2: Empuraan

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Saniya Iyappan

Release date: March 27

Sikandar

Cast: Salman Khan , Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna

Release date: March 30

The Raja Saab

Cast: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt

Release date: April 10

Cast: Yash, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi

Release date: April 10

Jaat

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar

Release date: April 10

Kannappa

Cast: Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, Nayanthara

Release date: April 25

Coolie

Cast: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan

Release date: May 1

Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram

Release date: May 1

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan

Release date: June 5

Housefull 5

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh

Release date: June 6

War 2

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, NTR Jr

Release date: August 14

Baaghi 4

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa

Release date: September 5

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia

MENAFN15012025007365015876ID1109092703


Live Mint

