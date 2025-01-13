Floating Offshore Oil Platform Runs Aground Off Tunisia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bizerte, Tunisia: An offshore oil that was being towed from Scotland to Turkiye has run aground near a beach off Tunisia's northern city of Bizerte, AFP reporters saw.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the oil rig broke away from its towboat due to bad weather, a National Guard official told Tunisian media.



A general view of an oil platform that skidded is pictured on the beach of Hwaichat in Bizerte region, on January 13, 2025, after the traction cables connecting the platform to the ship that was pulling it broke, local media reported. (Photo by Fethi Belaid / AFP)

On Monday, AFP reporters saw that the platform was still stranded in El Haouichet, some 20 kilometres west of Bizerte, with no apparent sign of damage or oil spillage.

It remained unclear what company it belonged to and when it would be transported again.