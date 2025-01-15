Armenia’s Leader appreciates Iran for its support

(MENAFN) Armenian Leader Vahagn Khachaturyan expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unwavering support of Armenia's territorial integrity and national during a key meeting with the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group.



The Leader of Armenia and the members of the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group engaged in comprehensive discussions during their official visit to Yerevan.



Khachaturyan underscored the shared perspectives of both nations regarding regional peace and security, praising Iran’s steadfast position amidst the complex geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus.



“Iran’s firm stance in backing Armenia’s sovereignty is truly valued, especially during these challenging times,” he remarked.



The Armenian Leader also conveyed his contentment with the continuous improvement in bilateral relations between Iran and Armenia in recent years. He reaffirmed his government's commitment to further strengthening ties with Iran across various fields.



“Iran and Armenia have deep-rooted historical and cultural connections, and my administration is devoted to advancing this partnership,” Khachaturyan added.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109092743