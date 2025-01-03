(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Kuka robots take centre stage at 'avant garde' rock concert

January 3, 2025 by David Edwards

Kuka robotic arms took centre stage at a spectacular rock concert performed by Stromae, whose shows have been described by as“avant garde and immersive”.

Belgian Stromae rose to fame with global hits such as“Alors on danse”, which translates as“So we dance”, and his live shows are spectacular and colourful, and feature numerous advanced technologies.

He was accompanied by 10 Kuka robots that provided a stunning stage set. The spectacle can now be seen for the first time as a concert film on YouTube (see below).

In an Instagram video, Stromae says:“The stars of this show are obviously the robots. They were the main inspiration for this show.”

Ten robots – hanging from the ceiling, standing on the floor – shape the show with their choreographed movements. The monitors on the robots merge into a kind of giant screen or form a visual arch around Stromae and his musicians.

The impressive show has thrilled audiences in North America, Canada and Europe, with Stromae performing at locations like the sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City and at the Coachella Festival in the California desert.

It was a technical challenge to bring live shows and industrial robots together – the robots had to be set up and dismantled within a few hours so that they could be used again the next day in a different concert hall.

A special concept from Kuka, combined with the automation expert's worldwide service network, ensured that the robots were always ready for use and that service technicians and equipment were available for any eventuality, regardless of time and place.