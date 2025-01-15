US Importers Rush In Goods From China As Donald Trump's Tariff Threat Looms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. imports from China finished the year strong after some companies stockpiled shipments of apparel, toys, furniture and ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to impose new tariffs that could revive a trade war between the world's economic superpowers.

Trump , who has threatened to slap tariffs of 10% to 60% on goods from China, takes office on Jan. 20. During his first term, mainly targeted Chinese parts and components. Economists and trade experts predict his next wave of tariffs could apply to finished goods.

"There has thus been an uptick in the exports of final goods from China to the U.S., as importers aim to front-run possible tariffs on consumer items," said Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

Chinese trade officials on Monday said December exports surged to record levels and cited concerns about escalating trade protectionism in the U.S. and Europe.

The equivalent of 451,000 40-foot containers of goods from China landed at U.S. seaports in December, a year-over-year increase of 14.5%, according to trade data supplier Descartes Systems Group.

That capped a year when U.S. imports of bedding, plastic toys, machinery and other products from China rose 15% from 2023, according to Descartes.

While some U.S. retailers have rushed in goods to avoid the cost hit from potential new tariffs, teasing out the true effect on overall import gains is difficult because importers keep such data private. Further complicating the analysis, resilient U.S. shoppers have been fueling demand and some importers brought in safety stocks to protect against disruptions from Houthi attacks on shipping near the Suez Canal trade shortcut and a labor dispute at seaports on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.