SPECIAL 15% BIRTHDAY PROMOTION: CELEBRATE WITH WIZZ AIR ABU DHABI-THE GIFTS ARE ON US!

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with an exclusive promotion of 15 percent off selected flights. Savvy travelers can take advantage of the flash sale today, choose from a wide range of destinations, and book hassle-free through the WIZZ app. Tickets are already on sale on the WIZZ app, available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as 199 AED*. The promotion applies to bookings made for travel between 1 February and 20 March 2025*.





From exploring the beauty of Chisinau and Almaty to discovering the gems of Bishkek and Tashkent, delving into the timeless marvels of Samarkand, or relaxing on the pristine coasts of Larnaca and Alexandria, Wizz Air has you covered.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:“We are thrilled and incredibly proud to celebrate Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's fourth anniversary as the national airline of the UAE. We would like to express our gratitude to the community we serve by launching an exciting new birthday promotion of 15% discount. This is the perfect time for quick getaways, last-minute adventures, and quality time with family and friends around the world. As the region's leader in ultra-low fares, we remain dedicated to providing our passengers with exceptional value and convenience. We look forward to welcoming you on board and sharing our love of travel soon.”

The selected flights further include Abu Dhabi to Amman (Jordan), Astana (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece) and Baku (Azerbaijan). The promotion also includes flights from the UAE capital to Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes for Abu Dhabi to Kutaisi (Georgia), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sofia (Bulgaria), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia).

This year, the national airline expanded the boundaries of WIZZ MultiPass, an innovative and unprecedented flight membership service that allows frequent travellers to fly to or from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while saving more. WIZZ MultiPass enables passengers to lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage, unaffected by seasonality, for an entire year. Travelers can save up to 40 percent on tickets to the most popular destinations by choosing the ticket-only fare.

Passengers can enjoy greater flexibility and a peace of mind with WIZZ Flex. This service allows passengers to change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.