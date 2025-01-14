TRIM Nulu Sweeps The Voice-Tribune's 'Your Voice' Awards, Named Favorite Louisville Hair Salon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voice-Tribune Louisville "Your Voice" Awards

TRIM NuLu celebrates a triumphant sweep in 10 categories, including“Favorite Louisville Hair Salon” and“Favorite Louisville Highlights Salon.”

- Brianne Windell, Co-OwnerLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TRIM NuLu, one of Louisville, KY's most acclaimed hair salons, is thrilled to announce its latest achievements, having been recognized in multiple categories in the Voice-Tribune's annual“Your Voice” awards. These prestigious honors, driven by community votes, underscore TRIM NuLu's dedication to exceptional service and top-tier talent in the Louisville beauty industry.Among the accolades, TRIM NuLu was named“Favorite Louisville Hair Salon” and“Favorite Louisville Women's Haircut Salon,” solidifying its place as a premier destination for both styling and personalized client care. Additionally, TRIM NuLu's hair extension services were highlighted, earning the title of“Favorite Louisville Men's Haircut Salon,” a testament to the salon's commitment to quality and expertise.The salon's talented stylists received individual recognition as well. LeAnn Milburn was honored as“Favorite Louisville Men's Haircut Stylist,” while Brandon Turner earned the title of“Favorite Louisville Women's Stylist.” Krista Taylor took the award for“Favorite Louisville Blowout Stylist,” and Whitley Lehman was celebrated as“Favorite Louisville Highlights Stylist.”2024 Voice-Tribune“Louisville Favorites” Awards for TRIM NuLu:Salon CategoryFavorite Louisville Hair Salon: TRIM NuLuFavorite Louisville Blowout Salon: TRIM NuLuFavorite Louisville Hair Extensions: TRIM NuLuFavorite Louisville Highlights Salon: TRIM NuLuFavorite Louisville Women's Haircut Salon: TRIM NuLuFavorite Louisville Men's Haircut Salon: TRIM NuLuStylist CategoryFavorite Louisville Men's Haircut Stylist: LeAnn MilburnFavorite Louisville Women's Stylist: Brandon TurnerFavorite Louisville Blowout Stylist: Krista TaylorFavorite Louisville Highlights Stylist: Whitley Lehman“We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Louisville community in the Voice-Tribune's 'Your Voice' awards,” said Chris Edwards, Co-founder and Co-owner.“These awards reflect the passion, dedication, and expertise our team brings to every client interaction.” Brianne Windell, Lead Colorist and Co-owner, added,“We're grateful for the support of our clients and the talent of our stylists who make TRIM NuLu the standout hair salon in Louisville, KY .”As TRIM NuLu continues to grow, its commitment to delivering exceptional service and fostering an inclusive, vibrant environment remains at the forefront. With this recognition from the Voice-Tribune, TRIM NuLu celebrates its accomplishments alongside Louisville's best in luxury, lifestyle, and community service.---About TRIM NuLuLocated in the heart of Louisville, TRIM NuLu is a top-rated, award-winning salon known for its exceptional styling, expert colorists, and innovative extension services. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing salons in Kentucky, TRIM NuLu has earned local and national acclaim for excellence in haircare and client service. Visit TRIM NuLu to experience why it's the favorite hair salon in Louisville, KY.About the Voice-TribuneThe Voice-Tribune has been Louisville's premier society publication for over 75 years, spotlighting the city's vibrant culture, philanthropy, and luxury lifestyle. Under new leadership, the magazine continues to champion the people, businesses, and causes that shape the Louisville community.

Sean Stafford

TRIM NuLu

+1 833-874-6444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.