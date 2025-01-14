UK competition watchdog investigates Google's dominance in search engine market
(MENAFN) Britain’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), launched an investigation on Tuesday into Google's dominant position in the search engine market and its potential effects on consumers and businesses.
The inquiry could result in google being designated with "strategic market status," which would subject the tech giant to special obligations under new UK regulations, the CMA stated.
The investigation will focus on whether Google is stifling innovation from competitors in the search engine market and whether it is giving preferential treatment to its own services. The CMA will also examine "potential exploitative conduct," including the collection and use of extensive consumer data without proper consent.
The new UK regulations, which came into effect this year, grant the CMA enhanced powers to create and enforce conduct requirements for companies, aiming to curb anti-competitive practices in digital markets.
