Ukraine's Brand New Palianytsia Missiles Already Hitting Targets In Russia - MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Plan B for Ukraine in the event of cessation of international security aid is to rely on its own capabilities.

This was stated on national television by People's Deputy Yehor Chernev, Ukrinform reports.

"We have Plan B – this is, first of all, to rely on our own capabilities. Due to turbulence in Europe, we see that political forces friendly to Ukraine do not always come to power. We are developing our own program. Yes, unfortunately, today we do not fully cover all our needs, but to a significant extent this share of our production of shells, munitions, and armored vehicles is increasing. The missile program has increased multiple times since 2022. And now we have not one or two, but several different weapons that fly quite far," he said.

Zelensky: Ukraine launches mass production ofmissile, Ruta undergoing trials

When asked by a journalist whether Ukraine is hitting targets inside Russia with its own weapons, Chernev replied:“The Palianytsias already fly there, the Peklos do, too. A lot of them do, and plenty of others are being developed."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Palianytsia missile has entered mass production, the Peklo drone-missile successfully completed its first combat mission, and successful tests of the new Ruta missile are also underway.