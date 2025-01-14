Kyiv Community Sends Another 500 Uavs To Frontline - Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv community has sent another 500 UAVs to Ukrainian defenders at the front.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I handed over another 500 UAVs from the Kyiv community to our defenders at the front. This time, 400 daytime and 100 nighttime FPV drones, which were requested by the military, were sent to the of the 72nd Black Zaporozhians Separate Mechanized Brigade,” Klitschko wrote.

He noted that the capital continues to support Ukrainian defenders, both through the budgetary resources allocated by the city and by attracting additional external funding.

As reported, the Kyiv community handed over 500 more FPV drones and 50 Mavic 3Ts to the soldiers of the 4th Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard.