Pistorius On Deploying Foreign Troops In Ukraine: All Options Being Considered But Not Discussed

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius did not discuss the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv, as this is a matter of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and other countries.

The head of the German Defense Ministry said this during a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We did not discuss this today, because now is not the time. If we did, we would not talk about it publicly, because we are talking about negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and other countries. It would not be too wise to talk about our positions in advance. We are considering all options, but we are not talking about this,” he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the defense ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom discussed in Warsaw, with the participation of Ukraine's defense chief Rustem Umerov, the creation of joint ventures in the defense sector.