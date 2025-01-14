US, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Mediation Efforts To Reach Ceasefire Deal In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call on Wednesday from US President Joe Biden, during which they discussed the vigorous mediation efforts made by Egypt, the United States, and the State of Qatar to achieve a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and exchange of prisoners and detainees.

In a statement, the Egyptian Presidency reported that the two Presidents reviewed the latest progress in the relevant negotiations and confirmed the crucial need for the concerned parties to commit to overcoming obstacles and demonstrating the required flexibility to reach a deal.



President El-Sisi stressed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire deal to put an end to the dire humanitarian suffering of citizens in the Strip, to allow humanitarian aid to enter without restrictions or obstacles, and to spare the region the consequences of expanding the scope of the conflict and the disastrous repercussions that may result.

