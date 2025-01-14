Gaza Ceasefire Talks On Home Stretch: Mofa Spokesperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Doha-hosted Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap negotiations are now on the home stretch, said Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

Addressing a MOFA weekly briefing on Tuesday, Al Ansari voiced hopes the ongoing talks would be successful after breaking down barriers regarding the previously key pending issues for the two parties.

The negotiations are currently underway and updates are being expected. There are hopes the final details for this deal be reached and the points of disagreement between the two parties be removed, Al Ansari said.

Highlighting the State of Qatar's unwavering approaches to hammer out a Gaza ceasefire deal, in cooperation with partners in the United States and the Arab Republic of Egypt, Al Ansari affirmed the negotiations so far are fruitful and positive with good expectations.

Yet, he called for avoiding any exaggerated expectations that may contradict with what is really happening on the ground.

In this context, he expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the roles and efforts of the administrations of current US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, who participated in the negotiations and worked hard to reach an agreement, reiterating Doha's stance calling for ending the months-long war and the humanitarian tragedy that civilians cannot bear.

The State of Qatar called on both parties to seriously engage in negotiations to stop this suffering, respond to the needs of the Palestinian people, and end the tragedy of the hostages and detainees held by both sides, Al Ansari added.

Al Ansari reiterated that an agreement is close, but it is difficult to set a specific time frame for it to be announced. The time of the implementation is conditionally linked to the announcement of the deal, which Qatar is particularly optimistic it will come out soon, he said.

Yet, he elaborated there were still pending details regarding the implementation mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Al Ansari called for focusing on positive engagement in the negotiations up to the moment and dismissing any interpretations that may be confusing to the ongoing talks.

He added that the optimism for the deal is ascribed to the weeks-long efforts to scrutinize and settle the key pending issues, affirming that a draft deal has been formulated and delivered to both sides.

Affirming the State of Qatar's firm position that the occupation in the Gaza Strip and all the occupied Palestinian territories be ended and the decision in Gaza be Palestinian, Al Ansari said it is too early now to discuss the transitional administration after reaching an agreement and completing its three stages.

He added the State of Qatar is open to all proposals regarding an appropriate transitional administration in the Gaza Strip with an independent Palestinian decision.

Highlighting the need for international parties to guarantee the implementation of the envisioned deal, Al Ansari said the guarantees should encompass mechanisms for the implementation and follow-up and an operations room supervising the implementation.

The last agreement between the two sides saw a Doha operations room that monitored and ensured appropriate exchange operations and follow-up in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which ensured an aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, he explained.

Al Ansari added that Qatari mediation efforts focus particularly on the Hamas-Israel negotiations, with the rest of its endeavors ongoing in many other contexts. He elaborated that some of these efforts had been disclosed based on their nature while others remained unannounced awaiting for fruitful results.

Moving to Syria, Al Ansari stressed the Qatar-operated air bridge would remain in action to provide relief to Syrians, with the 10th Qatari Armed Forces aircraft having landed at Damascus International Airport on Monday, January 13, with about 37 tons of food and shelter aid onboard. The aid from the Qatar Fund for Development takes the total Qatari aid provided to the Syrian people so far to 299 tons.



Meanwhile, he noted that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the Riyadh-hosted expanded ministerial meeting on Syria, on Sunday.

During the meeting, His Excellency renewed Doha's position supporting Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and achieving its people's aspirations for a decent life and a state of institutions and law.



In another context, Al Ansari highlighted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs phone conversation with UN Secretary-General HE Antonio Guterres, which addressed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the latest developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.



During the call, His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and stability in the region.



Al Ansari added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs met on January 10 with HE US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.



Al Ansari spoke about Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad's meeting with Assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas HE Miroslav Jenca, on Monday.

Furthermore, he revealed that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi will head to Lima, Peru on Wednesday, for a meeting with Deputy Minister of Economy Carlos HE Alberto Mendoza. The two countries will hold a third round of political consultations.

Al Ansari added that HE Al Muraikhi would touch down at Santiago, Chile, on Friday, for political talks with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Alberto van Klaveren.