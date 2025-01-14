(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, public – especially electric streetcars – formed the backbone of American cities, with over 17,000 miles of streetcar lines operating in major urban centers. For decades, these systems were considered vital to urban life.

While the idea of using public funding is often labeled as socialist by the American right, public transportation infrastructure offers remarkable benefits such as reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality and maintaining sustainability.

However, by the mid-20th century, this public infrastructure was dismantled. A widely discussed conspiracy theory suggests that General Motor intentionally bought and shut down streetcar lines to promote car dependency, driving Americans toward a private transportaiton system based on automobile dependency.

Statistics support the extent of this shift: 90 % of US households own at least one car each, with 25% owning three or more (as of 2021). Transportation costs are the fourth-highest household expenditure in US families, totaling $1.6 trillion annually. Comparatively, European households spend 5 % less on transportation due to efficient public transit systems, many of which still use streetcars today.

India under Narendra Modi seems to be following an American-style playbook.

Indian Railways , a 171 -year-old institution, is a cornerstone of India's connectivity and mobility. With 24 million daily passengers, 19,000 trains, and 7,112 stations, IR is Asia's second-largest and the world's fourth-largest railway network. It plays a vital role in India's economic and social development, fostering geographic connectivity, citizen mobility and commercial activity. As India's largest employer, it supports 1.6 million jobs, including 400,000 contract workers.