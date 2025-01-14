Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Face Senate Hearings: Key Dates And Times - Full Schedule Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As President-elect Donald moves forward with assembling his administration, Senate hearings are officially underway for several of his Cabinet picks. The hearings will allow senators to question nominees for top positions within the US government.

These hearings, scheduled throughout the week, are a key step in confirming Trump's selections for his incoming administration.

Tuesday schedule: Defense and Homeland Security

9:30 a.m. - Pete Hegseth, Department of Defense

Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth , is set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Hegseth, a former Fox News host and Army National Guard combat veteran, has faced scrutiny regarding allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct . As Pentagon chief, he would hold significant authority over the US military, second only to the president.

Wednesday schedule: Justice, Transportation, and Intelligence

9:00 a.m. - Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Department

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem , nominated to head the Department of Homeland Security, will appear before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. As a rancher and former congresswoman, she is expected to play a key role in Trump's immigration agenda, focusing on securing the U.S. border and deportation efforts.

9:30 a.m. - Pam Bondi, Justice Department

Pam Bondi, Trump's pick for attorney general , will face the Senate Judiciary Committee. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, steps in after Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration amid investigations into alleged misconduct. Bondi's nomination has garnered attention due to concerns over Trump's influence on the Justice Department.

10:00 a.m. - Sean Duffy, Transportation Department

Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy , nominated to head the Department of Transportation, will be questioned by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. This department oversees various sectors including railroads, airlines, and mass transit.

10:00 a.m. - John Ratcliffe, CIA

John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence , is up for confirmation as CIA Director. Ratcliffe will face the Senate Intelligence Committee as he seeks to lead the nation's intelligence agency, responsible for covert operations and gathering foreign intelligence.

10:00 a.m. - Marco Rubio, State Department

Florida Senator Marco Rubio will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his nomination as secretary of state. If confirmed, Rubio will play a vital role in conducting diplomatic negotiations and advising Trump on foreign policy.

10:00 a.m. - Chris Wright, Energy Department

Fossil fuel executive Chris Wright, nominated to head the Energy Department, will be questioned by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Wright's stance on climate change has raised concerns as he prepares to oversee US energy policies and nuclear weapon stockpiles.

1:00 p.m. - Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget

Russell Vought, who served as OMB director during Trump's first term, will testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Vought will oversee the development of the president's budget and regulation reviews.

Thursday schedule: Interior, HUD, and EPA

10:00 a.m. - Doug Burgum, Interior Department

Former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will appear before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for his nomination to head the Interior Department. Burgum will also lead the National Energy Council, which Trump has emphasized as key to establishing US energy dominance.

10:00 a.m. - Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department

Scott Turner, nominated to head HUD, will testify before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner, a former NFL player and Texas House member, is tasked with addressing housing needs for America's poor and ensuring fair housing laws.

10:00 a.m. - Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin will appear before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Zeldin's confirmation would put him at the helm of an agency focused on environmental protection and enforcing national environmental standards.

10:15 a.m. - Pam Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Pam Bondi will make her second appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

10:30 a.m. - Scott Bessent, Treasury Department

Billionaire money manager Scott Bessent, nominated to lead the Treasury Department, will face the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent, who could become the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration, will oversee financial policy and the public debt.

Jan. 21: Veterans Affairs hearing

Doug Collins, Department of Veterans Affairs

Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins, nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will testify before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. Collins, a former US Navy chaplain, aims to lead the department that provides healthcare to military veterans.

Unscheduled hearings for other picks

Several of Trump's Cabinet picks still await confirmation hearings, including some of the most contentious candidates:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Labor Department

Tulsi Gabbard , Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Department

Howard Lutnick, Commerce Department

Linda McMahon, Education Department

Kash Patel , FBI

Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Department

Elise Stefanik, UN Ambassador

These nominations have yet to be scheduled, and their hearings will likely draw significant attention in the coming weeks.(With AP contribution)