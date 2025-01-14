Satellite Images Show Consequences Of Ukraine's Strike On Saratov Refinery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian drones hit at least two tanks at the Saratov in Russia.

This is evidenced by Planet Labs satellite images taken on January 14, available to Liberty's Schemes project, Ukrinform reports.

"This refinery is located by the Engels strategic airbase, where Tu-95s and Tu-160s are based that the Russian systematically employs to shell the territory of Ukraine," journalists note.

The images show at least two tanks completely burned out.

According to the publication's source in the SBU, on the night of January 14, long-range drones operated by the SBU and the Defense Forces (Air Force, SOF, Unmanned Systems Forces, defense intelligence, and other branches) attacked a number of Russian strategic facilities. Among them are the aforementioned Saratov refinery, as well as the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in Tula region, ammunition depots (storing FAB bombs, glide bombs, and cruise missiles) at the Engels airfield, and the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of January 14, drones attacked several Russian regions.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported they had delivered a high-precision strike on the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltso. The plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for barrel artillery, MLRS, aviation, Kh-59 cruise missiles, TOS-1 Tosochka systems, Zemledeliye remote mine-laying systems, and also carries out major repairs of Grad, Uragan, and Tornado-G MLRS.

A source in the SBU also reported that chemical plants, oil refineries, and a depot at Engels airfield have been attacked as well.