Match For Hope 2025 Tickets Now On Sale

Doha, Qatar: Q Life has announced that tickets for the second edition of the epic Match for Hope charity match are now on sale here .

Match for Hope 2025, taking place in Doha at 974 on Friday, 14 February, is organised by Q Life, a cultural under the State of Qatar's International Office (IMO), in collaboration with Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The event brings together football legends and famous content creators to once again raise funds for EAA projects.

The announcement comes after it was revealed on Match for Hope's social media channels that this year's match will see returning captain AboFlah team up with one of the biggest and most widely recognised creators in the world, KSI, to take on last year's winner Chunkz and famous American streamer IShowSpeed.

Full team lineups and details of the half-time show featuring an international performer will be announced across Match for Hope social media channels in the coming days.

This year's hotly anticipated event promises to be even bigger than last year, raising funds for EAA initiatives in Lebanon, Nigeria, Palestine, Syria, and Pakistan, while bringing together last year's fan favourites and new star talent to compete for the trophy.

Match for Hope 2025 will include a week of activities for fans to enjoy, including a dedicated fan zone where fans can meet their favourite creators and buy creator merchandise. In addition, there will be a live podcast area with an exciting line-up of star names set to host their shows.

Fans should follow @match4hope on Instagram and TikTok, or check out the website at for all the latest updates on events and timings.

The first Match for Hope in 2024 was one of the most entertaining live creator events of the year. Played in front of more than 34,000 spectators at Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the match attracted an international live viewership of over 22.5 million.

The match also raised over QR 32 million (over $8.8 million) for Education Above All (EAA) Foundation initiatives, supporting more than 70,000 out-of-school-children in six countries: Palestine, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

Match for Hope 2025 can be watched live on February 14 on Al Kass Sports Channels, beIN Sports, and YouTube. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm Doha time.

Fans can watch the captain announcement video for this year's Match for Hope on Instagram here .