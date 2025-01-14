'Senseless Chatterbox': Delhi CA Faces Flak On Linkedin After Taking 'Corporate Lessons' From Maid's Resignation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi-based chartered accountant (CA) is facing severe backlash on LinkedIn after sharing a post about her maid resigning when she refused to increase her salary from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000.

Meenal Goel, the CA, detailed the incident in her LinkedIn post, which has now gone viral, sparking a heated debate in the comments section of the post. The CA admitted to refusing her maid's request for a ₹1,000 raise and used the situation to share three "corporate lessons."

'Senseless chatterbox...'

The LinkedIn community, however, did not take the corporate lessons very well.

"Posts like these are a testament of why LinkedIn is increasingly becoming a senseless chatterbox than the professional networking platform it was supposed to be. What is this obsession with carving out management lessons out of everything? What purpose does this serve?" wrote one LinkedIn user.

The Delhi CA's LinkedIn post

In her LinkedIn post, the Delhi CA wrote, "My maid resigned yesterday. Why? Because we didn't want to give her a ₹1,000 raise. Her exact words were-'Call only when you are ready to pay me ₹3,000.' And the confidence she had-oh my god!"

And, the post does not stop right there. Meenal Goel enumerated three 'corporate learnings' which she had derived from the maid, such as 'self-confidence,' 'never settle for less' among others.

The Delhi CA's LinkedIn post

LinkedIn community outraged

The Delhi CA's post has sparked a heated debate on LinkedIn , with many users commenting on how the job hiring platform no longer has the professional purpose it was created to serve.

“Only on LinkedIn dot com will you find such entitled people giving corporate lessons after exploiting their house help to the extent of making them resign,” commented one user.

“3000 a month? yikes! Hope you will never be able to get another maid sans poaching the poor help,” added another person.

