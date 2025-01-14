Lebanese President Calls For Smooth Formation Of New Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun underlined on Tuesday that no obstacles should stand in the way of forming the new government.

We have great opportunities today that must be seized. We should also send positive messages to the international community, showing that Lebanon is capable of governing itself, implementing reconstruction transparently, and building a state we all aspire to, the President said.

He noted that the goal is to establish a state of justice and equality for all, one that can ensure coexistence with dignity and security. He emphasized that this an essential matter, and achieving it requires cooperation and concerted efforts from everyone.

He also expressed his strong rejection of any violation or attack on any part of Lebanon, stating, "We are pushing for an Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army in the south."



