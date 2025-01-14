Lebanese President Calls For Smooth Formation Of New Government
Date
1/14/2025 7:14:41 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Beirut: Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun underlined on Tuesday that no obstacles should stand in the way of forming the new government.
We have great opportunities today that must be seized. We should also send positive messages to the international community, showing that Lebanon is capable of governing itself, implementing reconstruction transparently, and building a state we all aspire to, the President said.
He noted that the goal is to establish a state of justice and equality for all, one that can ensure coexistence with dignity and security. He emphasized that this an essential matter, and achieving it requires cooperation and concerted efforts from everyone.
He also expressed his strong rejection of any violation or attack on any part of Lebanon, stating, "We are pushing for an Israeli withdrawal and the deployment of the army in the south."
Read Also
Lebanon's president names ICJ judge Nawaf Salam prime minister
GCC emphasizes support for Syria, comprehensive reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over ongoing Israeli attacks
MENAFN14012025000063011010ID1109090892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.