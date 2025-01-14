Puzzle Game: Are You A Maths Genius? Can You Solve This Question?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ready to solve a maths puzzle that's stumping everyone? This challenge is for you if you enjoy numbers and solving problems. However, there's a twist in the equation. Your job is to figure it out.

Many have tried. But, only a few have succeeded. Are you one of those who can do it? Can you crack it quickly? Let's find out!

Maths Puzzle Game

Here is a tricky equation that doesn't add up until you figure out the logic behind it:

6 + 4 = 210

9 + 2 = 711

8 + 5 = 313

What's the logic behind these equations? Can you figure out 7 + 3?

Take a closer look and think again. You have 15 seconds. Your time starts now.

Maths Puzzle Solution

Ready for the answer? Here it is:

The first part of each result is the product of the two numbers, and the second part is their sum.

So:

6 + 4 = 210 → (6 × 4 = 24, 6 + 4 = 10 → Combine: 210)

9 + 2 = 711 → (9 × 2 = 18, 9 + 2 = 11 → Combine: 711)

8 + 5 = 313 → (8 × 5 = 40, 8 + 5 = 13 → Combine: 313)

Now, 7 + 3 = 410

7 × 3 = 21, 7 + 3 = 10 → Combine: 410

Did you crack the code?

If you solved it, congratulations! You are a maths genius. You have a sharp mind and exceptional logical skills. Share this puzzle with your friends and see if they can figure it out as quickly as you did.

Why you should try maths puzzle games

Maths puzzle games are a fantastic way to sharpen your mind. They enhance problem-solving, logical thinking and creativity. These challenges improve focus, build confidence and keep your brain sharp. Make sure to keep trying such puzzle games to keep yourself sharp.

Ready for more puzzles? Stay tuned for more brain-bending challenges.