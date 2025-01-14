Military Drills In Belarus Do Not Pose A Threat To Ukraine - Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The military exercises set to be held on the territory of Belarus do not pose a security threat to Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing on January 14 by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for the exercises, these are not the first ones to be held. And I think that this year we will see them repeatedly on the territory of Belarus, with various components of their or the security and defense sector involved. Exercises on the territory of Belarus practically never stopped in 2023 and 2024. Therefore, these announced drills, which are to last until late January, pose no threat to us," Demchenko said.

The spokesman also recalled that in previous years, such exercises in Belarus were conducted jointly with units of the army of the aggressor state.

"I should add that at the moment, there are no Russian troops - a strike group in sufficient numbers - on the territory of Belarus. After all, the terrorist state gradually withdrew them to its own territory. They did not bring in new troops as part of the rotation. Therefore, it is Belarus that continues to escalate now, playing along with Russia," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, January 14, a joint staff training exercise of the joint command of the regional grouping of troops (forces) of Belarus and the Russian Federation was lauched in Minsk, with the purpose of "increasing the defense capability" of the Union State.

At the same time, attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate the Ukrainian border continue to be recorded.

Photo: GUR