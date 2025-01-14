Qatar's Online Services Market Sees Upsurge In Demand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: According to analysts at the leading research entity Statista, Qatar's e-services is poised for remarkable growth in the years ahead. Market demand continues to surge due to government-driven digital transformation efforts and increasing service usage by citizens and residents for convenience and efficiency.

Data released by the market analysis indicates that the revenue from the online service market is estimated to amount to $1,628m (QR5.9bn) in 2025.

Researchers emphasise that it is also anticipated that the market will witness a steady annual growth rate of 12.58 percent from 2025 to 2029, resulting in a projected market volume of $2,615m during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the data notes that the online food delivery sector under e-services is also expected to show positive trajectory growth by the end of 2025.

The report projects that the e-food delivery market is expected to attain a revenue growth of 28.1 percent from the current year leading up to 2026.

Moreover, experts at Statista highlight that the online food delivery market in Qatar is gearing upto report significant market volume in the forthcoming years, with a projected value of $1,616m by the end of this year.

Statista researchers also outline that from a global analytical viewpoint, China is expected to generate the highest revenue in the Online Food Delivery market, reaching $545.80bn this year.

On the other hand, the report states that Qatar's average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Online Food Delivery market is predicted to reach $1,058 in 2025.

Additionally, the number of users in this market is expected to reach 1.8 million users in the next four years in Qatar.

However, in terms of user penetration, the online food delivery market is estimated to have a penetration rate of 55.4 percent in the current year.

The report further states that“This indicates the percentage of the population that will be utilising online food delivery services across the country.” Industry leaders commented that the government's initiatives and projects in the e-services market enable Qatar to transform into a leading online market, augmenting and bolstering the growing GDP.