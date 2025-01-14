'Due To Body's Need For Calories, Winter Contributes To Weight Gain'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet during winter is crucial, as it provides the needed to stay warm while reducing the risk of weight gain, which can lead to obesity and other issues. A healthy diet also plays a vital role in enhancing the body's immunity, helping it fight infections and illnesses that become more common in colder weather.

Nutritionist Nisreen Jabr from Umm Al Seneem Health Center, at the Primary Corporation (PHCC), said,“Undoubtedly, weight gain is a common issue during winter. Many people find it challenging to maintain a healthy weight due to an increased craving for high-calorie foods that help keep the body warm, coupled with the abundance of unhealthy options like sweets, fast food, and sugary drinks such as hot chocolate.”

She added that weight gain can have several negative consequences, including elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol levels, heart problems, and psychological issues such as self-blame over one's appearance.



One of the key tips for staying warm and avoiding weight gain in winter is to consume an appropriate number of calories while avoiding nutrient-poor, high-calorie foods. Regular physical activity is also essential, and meals should be well-timed and evenly distributed throughout the day.

A balanced diet should include protein, found in foods like fish, poultry, eggs, and legumes, which is effective in promoting satiety; fiber, present in whole grains and vegetables like brown rice, whole wheat, quinoa, oats, and leafy greens, which takes longer to digest and reduces the urge to overeat; warm foods and drinks such as lentil soup, vegetable soup, and herbal teas like mint and ginger, which help maintain warmth; and spices like black pepper, turmeric, cumin, and basil, which add flavour while reducing the need for added salt.

To minimise the consumption of fast food and sweets, one effective strategy is to prepare home-cooked meals in advance, cook in bulk, and store portions for easy reheating on busy days, as home-cooked meals are typically healthier and lower in calories.

Jabr highlights that cold winter weather increases the risk of illnesses like the flu and colds, making it essential to strengthen the immune system with a nutrient-rich diet. Key nutrients for boosting immunity include vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, bell peppers, berries, tomatoes, and broccoli; omega-3 fatty acids, present in fatty fish like salmon and sardines, flaxseeds, and fish oil supplements; zinc, best absorbed from animal sources like meat, fish, and shellfish, and also found in nuts, tofu, and legumes; vitamin D, found in fatty fish, eggs, and fortified milk; vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant found in sunflower seeds, nuts, spinach, kiwis, and tomatoes; probiotics, found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and some pickles; and protein, available in dairy products, eggs, meat, poultry, fish, and legumes.

A well-balanced diet is essential for maintaining optimal health and protecting the body from toxins and infections, but no single food can resolve all health issues. Overall well-being depends on a balanced mix of vitamins, minerals, and a healthy lifestyle, which includes adequate sleep and regular physical activity.