Union Minister Kumaraswamy Celebrates Makar Sankranti With Specially-Abled Employees

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (IANS) Hundreds of specially-abled employees serving in various departments of the Karnataka celebrated their sixth consecutive Sankranti festival with Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy.

Over 600 specially-abled employees have been celebrating the festival with the JD(S) leader for the past six years.

Employees from across the state, accompanied by their families, gathered at the Union Minister's residence in Bengaluru to celebrate Sankranti.

Addressing the gathering, Kumaraswamy said, "I am deeply grateful for your unwavering trust and affection. Your love and blessings are my real strength."

He added, "Whenever I have had the opportunity, I have extended my support to the best of my abilities. I will continue to strive sincerely for well-being of the differently-abled."

Union Minister Kumaraswamy emphasised the importance of empowering specially-abled individuals financially instead of just showing sympathy.

"For me, they are equivalent to God, and I will always work for their betterment whenever given the chance," he said.

He also urged the specially-abled community not to lose hope and reassured them: "Today, India is advancing in unimaginable ways. Opportunities are increasing, and I urge you all to face challenges with courage and optimism."

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating societal environment, citing incidents like the slashing of the udders of three cows in Bengaluru as deeply distressing.

During the celebration, the employees presented a memorandum to the Union Minister, requesting the provision of more job opportunities for specially-abled individuals in public sector industries across the country.

The employees also appealed for reinstatement of the Swavlamban Health Insurance Scheme introduced in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the scheme, specially-abled individuals could access quality healthcare for a nominal premium of Rs 300. Union Minister Kumaraswamy assured them that he would bring this issue to the notice of the concerned authorities.

This tradition of celebrating Sankranti with specially-abled employees stems from Union Minister Kumaraswamy's initiatives during his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister in 2006. Through "Janata Darshan," Kumaraswamy identified and addressed employment issues faced by the specially-abled.

Taking bold steps, he provided job opportunities to 300 SSLC pass and 300 graduate candidates with disabilities in the Energy Department on a contract basis. However, subsequent governments failed to regularise their services despite repeated requests.

When Union Minister Kumaraswamy returned as Chief Minister in 2018, he fulfilled his promise by regularising the services of these 600 specially-abled employees during the Sankranti celebrations in 2019.

Expressing gratitude, the employees shared, "When we worked on a contractual basis, we earned just Rs 3,000. After our services were regularised, our salaries increased to Rs 80,000– Rs 90,000. Today, we own houses, buy cars, and provide quality education to our children, all thanks to Kumaraswamy. That's why we celebrate Sankranti with him every year."