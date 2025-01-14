Focus International Celebrates Two Decades Of Community Impact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Focus International (FI), Qatar region, commonly known as focusQATAR, a pioneering youth organization registered with the Indian Cultural Centre, under the aegis of the Indian Embassy, is set to commemorate its 20th anniversary with a year-long celebration dedicated to societal transformation and sustainable development.

The official anniversary launch will take place on January 17, 2025, at Ideal Indian School, Abu Hamour. The celebration will focus on three strategic areas aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030: Education, Health & Wellness, and Sustainability.

Addressing the press conference, CEO Haris PT stated that focusQATAR has lined up a number of different and varied projects over the course of a year to celebrate the completion of two very creative decades of diaspora youth. The programs will be based on the three important themes of Education, Health & Wellness and Sustainability put forward for Qatar National Vision 2030. He added that three major programs like EDU Summit, Health & Wellness Summit and Eco Summit will be organised along with around 20 related events.