'GTA 6, Assassins Creed Shadows' And More: Video Games To Watch Out For In 2025

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) As the gaming world gears up for 2025, excitement is at an all-time high. This year promises a lineup of blockbuster titles, long-awaited sequels, and innovative experiences that aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. From the immersive storytelling of RPGs to the adrenaline-pumping action of open-world adventures, developers are set to deliver games that will captivate millions of players worldwide.

Here's our list of big game titles that you need to watch out for in 2025:

Grand Theft Auto 6

All eyes are on Rockstar as the gaming studio prepares for the release of the highly awaited GTA 6. The eighth main instalment in the series by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and its Miami-like Vice City. The game follows the story of a criminal duo, Lucia and her male partner, continuing the franchise's legacy of open-world adventures. It is expected to release this year, 12 years after its predecessor GTA 5.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Let's go to Japan. Assassin's Creed Shadows, developed by Ubisoft Quebec, is the fourteenth major instalment in the series. Set in 16th-century Japan during the late Sengoku period, the game explores the conflict between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order through two protagonists: Naoe, a female shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai inspired by the historical figure. With distinct gameplay styles for each character, players can approach quests in diverse ways. The game launches on February 14 for multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Ghost of Yōtei

We love ourselves a samurai RPG, don't we? With that in mind, we're off to Japan once again. This time, for a standalone sequel to one of the greatest games of all time, Ghost of Tsushima. Ghost of Yōtei, developed by Sucker Punch Productions, is a standalone sequel to Ghost of Tsushima set for a 2025 release on PlayStation 5. The game explores "underdog vengeance" in 1603 Hokkaido, 329 years after its predecessor. Players assume the role of Atsu, a female warrior adopting the persona of "The Ghost," with greater narrative and choice-based control compared to the original game.

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring is getting a multiplayer mode. Titled Elden Ring Nightreign, it is cooperative spinoff the popular game by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is set to release in 2025 for multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows. The game takes place in Limgrave and focuses on team-based gameplay, where groups of three players collaborate over three in-game days to prepare for a final boss. Featuring a shrinking gameplay area akin to battle royale games, the map resets after defeating a minor boss at the end of each in-game day.

Mafia: The Old Country

A prequel to the original Mafia game and the fourth instalment in the series is due for release in the summer of 2025. Mafia: The Old Country, developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K, is set in the fictional town of San Celeste, Sicily, during the 1900s. The game explores the origins of the Mafia with players following the journey of Enzo Favara, who rises from a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily's sulfur mines to becoming part of the Torrisi crime family. It is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.