Qatar-UAE Super Cup: Buoyant Al Rayyan Gear Up For Clash Against Shabab Al Ahli

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After securing a resounding victory over Umm Salal, Al Rayyan immediately took to the training field to prepare for their upcoming Qatar-UAE Super Cup clash against Shabab Al Ahli.

The Lions are undergoing training with the aim of maintaining their winning form as they prepare to host their UAE counterparts at Ahmad Bin Ali on Thursday. This match will mark the first of four Qatar-UAE Super Cup showdowns with the prestigious Challenge Shield on the line.

Following a challenging first half of the season, Al Rayyan returned to form in spectacular fashion demolishing Umm Salal on Friday in what was new coach Artur Jorge's debut match in charge of the club.

The team displayed an extraordinary comeback, netting five goals in the second half to defeat the Orange Fortress 6-2, after trailing 1-2 at halftime. Roger Guedes and Achraf Bencharki both scored twice in the match. The victory propelled them into fifth place in the Ooredoo Stars League.



Qatar set to begin World Championship campaign against France Al Gharafa beat Al Wakrah at Qatar Basketball League

Read Also

Al Rayyan striker Tameem Mansour said that the team is focused on continued improvement to secure strong results moving forward.

“The second half of the season is vital and we are committed to giving our best in the upcoming matches,” he said after the win over Umm Salal.

“Our performance was not up to par at the beginning of the season but we are determined to showcase better quality in the remainder of the season.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the highly anticipated match, priced at QR30 and QR50, are currently on sale at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 6:00pm.

Following the Challenge Shield match, Qatar SC will face Al Nasr in Dubai for the Super Cup on Friday, a day before Al Sadd meet Al Wasl in Doha for the coveted Super Shield.

The final Qatar-UAE Super Cup match will feature Al Wakrah against Al Wahda with both teams vying for the Challenge Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.