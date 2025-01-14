Al Gharafa Announce Boli's Return From Al Khor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa SC yesterday confirmed the return of Ivorian striker Yohan Boli following the conclusion of his loan spell at Al Khor SC.

The club announced that Boli, aged 31, has rejoined the team after his one-season loan at Al Khor came to an end.

Boli was loaned to Al Khor during the last summer transfer window in July 2024, making the move from Al Gharafa for a one-season stint.

Al Gharafa currently sit in 4th place in the standings of the Qatar League (Ooredoo Stars League) with 24 points.

They will face Al Ahli in the 13th round of the competition at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on January 22.