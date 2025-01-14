Match For Hope Tickets To Go On Sale Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The tickets for the epic charity game, 'Match For Hope', featuring legends and famous content creators will go on sale tonight, January 14, 2025.

The Match For Hope game which will return for its second edition in Qatar on February 14, 2025, will be played at the 974. The organisers said that the tickets will go live on its website at 8pm local time.

Organised by Q Life, the first Match For Hope exceeded all expectations and became one of the most entertaining live creator events of the year. Played in front of more than 34,000 spectators at Qatar's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the match attracted a total live viewership of over 22.5 million.



The upcoming match promises to be even bigger, raising funds for EAA while bringing together last year's fan favourites and new star talent to compete for the trophy.

The organisers said that the Match For Hope this year will expand into a week of activities, including fan engagements, additional sports activations, live podcasts featuring some of the world's best-known creators, and a live half-time music performance on match day.