Philippines condemns China's deployment of largest coast guard vessel in disputed waters

China has deployed its largest coast guard vessel inside Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which the Philippines claimed Tuesday is "illegal."



Jonathan Malaya, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters, "The presence of the monster ship in our waters is illegal and inconsistent with the exercise of freedom of navigation and innocent passage,"



His comments followed China's deployment of its largest coast guard warship in waters off the province of Zambales on Saturday.



"It is clearly a provocative act. It is also a clear attempt to intimidate our fishermen and deprive them of their legitimate livelihood," Malaya stated.



In addition, he demanded that China remove the "monster ship" from Philippine territorial seas, saying that the country has protested diplomatically and will take all necessary action.



According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, tensions between Beijing and Manila have escalated in recent months over the South China Sea, a 3.5 million square kilometer area that sees an estimated USD11.3 billion in world trade each year.



