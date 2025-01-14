Rahul Gandhi's Arrogance Leads To Cong's Repeated Defeats: AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday took a sharp dig at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of contesting to "save Congress" while his "arrogance" repeatedly leads to his defeat and accused him of mirroring the BJP's strategy of targeting the AAP with abuses.

Speaking to IANS, Kakkar remarked, "Rahul Gandhi has mirrored the BJP's strategy of targeting the AAP with abuses. His recent speech was not driven by substance but by arrogance. This same arrogance led to his losses in Maharashtra, Haryana, and successive elections over the past decade."

Her statement followed LoP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of AAP National Convenor and Delhi's former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, at his first public rally for the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Kejriwal had failed to address pollution and inflation in the national Capital, contrary to his promises of transforming Delhi into a corruption-free city like Paris.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said he would clean Delhi, eliminate corruption, and make it Paris-like. But today, Delhi struggles with pollution, corruption, and rising inflation," the Lok Sabha LoP had said at his rally.

In response, Kakkar stated, "The people of Delhi can distinguish between an arrogant party and a party that hurls abuses. They desire a positive vision for the capital, which is why their choice is the AAP. While Rahul Gandhi's fight is to save the Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's fight is to save the country."

Kakkar also slammed the Delhi BJP over allegations against Chief Minister Atishi and other AAP leaders for misusing government vehicles for personal campaigning. This follows an FIR registered by the Kalkaji District Election Officer (DEO) regarding a PWD van carrying posters of the Chief Minister.

Calling for fairness, Kakkar pointed out that BJP candidate Parvesh Verma had been openly organising distribution camps without any action being taken.

"The Election Commission should reveal the FIR first. It is ironic that the EC overlooks Parvesh Verma's tweets announcing his distribution camps, where he reportedly hands out Rs 1,100 cash. He also resides in a bungalow he is not entitled to as he holds no authority," Kakkar said, demanding an impartial investigation.

On the BJP's chief ministerial face for Delhi, Kakkar took a swipe, saying, "Earlier, we heard Ramesh Bidhuri was their CM candidate. But when Kejriwal challenged him to a debate and questioned his achievements as an MP, the BJP seemed to have dropped him."

"The BJP should clarify who they are projecting as their CM face," she added.