Al Gharafa Beat Al Wakrah At Qatar Basketball League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa yesterday earned a crucial 91-79 victory over Al Wakrah in 10th round of the 2024-2025 Qatar League at Union Hall.

Al Gharafa started strong in the first quarter, capitalising on the fluidity of their play and the accuracy of their shots. They ended the period with a 28-18 lead, establishing an early advantage.

However, Al Wakrah responded in the second quarter, improving their play and narrowing the gap. They outscored Al Gharafa 25-20 in the period largely due to the precise shooting and standout movements from their star player Sindou Ismail Diallo.

Al Wakrah continued to build momentum in the third quarter, edging out Al Gharafa 22-21 through fast-paced attacks and pressure on Al Gharafa's defense.

But in the fourth quarter, Al Gharafa regained control dominating the game with a 22-14 scoreline to comfortably secure the win and earn the match points.

Al Gharafa's Jagur Dunk Nelson was the standout player delivering an exceptional performance and leading the team with 33 points.

With the win, Al Gharafa moved to 13 points, tying with Al Ahli, Al Arabi and Qatar SC in the standings. Meanwhile, Al Wakrah dropped to eighth place with 12 points.