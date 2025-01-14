New Balance and Sun & Sand Sports Unveil First Ever Exclusive Collection

(MENAFN- Current Global) New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, has joined forces with Sun & Sand Sports (SSS), the premier global sports retailer, to launch a new collection designed especially for SSS. Available exclusively at SSS stores starting January 15th, 2025, the collection features never-before-seen colorways of New Balance’s most loved shoes and apparel, designed to inspire runners to embrace the playful perks that come with their active lifestyles.

Born in the UAE, Sun & Sand Sports proudly presents its exclusive range, featuring the striking new colorways of the Fresh Foam x 1080v14—showcasing the brand's commitment to celebrating an active lifestyle. These vibrant shades include the M1080Ss14: White-Black/Ginger lemon, the M1080E14: Clementine/Sea salt and the W1080H14: Black cement/Sea salt, reflecting the joy and spontaneity of running while offering runners a fresh take on New Balance’s most versatile running shoe. Built to provide unmatched stability, support, and breathability, the Fresh Foam x 1080v14 ensures a smooth, cool ride, mile after mile, empowering runners to embrace life’s unexpected moments with the energy and resilience that Sun & Sand Sports embodies.

Speaking of the partnership, Stuart Henwood, Senior Director of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa, and India shared, “This collection reflects our belief that running and fitness should be as unique as the individuals who pursue them. Through our partnership with Sun & Sand Sports, we hope to not only offer a new product drop but also invite people to explore what running can mean to them. This collaboration with Sun & Sand Sports allows us to extend this message, ensuring accessibility and inspiring even more people to take their first step into fitness.”







Mohamed Bodiat, Senior Vice President - Brands of GMG added, “Partnering with New Balance allows us to bring the best in performance footwear and apparel to our customers. With Sun & Sand Sports’ first-ever exclusive collection, we are proud to represent a shared commitment with New Balance to encouraging active lifestyles and making fitness accessible to all.”



This exclusive collection blends New Balance’s innovative designs with Sun & Sand Sports’ expertise in connecting with local communities. Starting January 15, 2025, the New Balance x Sun & Sand Sports collection will be available in Sun & Sand Sports stores and online across Malaysia, Singapore and the GCC.





