Sudan’s army chief accuses colonial powers of escalating African crises

(MENAFN) General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the de facto leader of Sudan and commander of the country's armed forces, has charged that "colonial powers" are escalating African crises.



The Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) stated on Sunday that the chief, whose nation has been involved in a civil war since 2023, made the comments while speaking with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau, while visiting the capital of the West African country.



The two presidents discussed bilateral ties and measures to enhance collaboration in a number of areas, the TSC statement said. It further stated that the president of Bissau-Guinea had stated his wish for "peace in Sudan as soon as possible."



Due to differences over its intended transition to civilian government, the state in northeastern Africa has been enmeshed in a bloody civil war since mid-April 2023 between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the national Armed Forces (SAF).



