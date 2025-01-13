Watch: 1.8°C Icy Morning Recorded In Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais On Sunday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some residents in the UAE can expect mist formation on Sunday, January 5, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy across the UAE.

After the mercury dipped to near-freezing 1.9°C in some areas on Saturday, the weather authority said that at 1.30am on Sunday, a chilly 1.8°C was recorded in Ras Al Khaimah's Jebel Jais mountain.

Frost formed on the peak of the mountain on Sunday, according to a post shared by Storm Centre on X. Take a look at a video showing ice crystals accumulating on a plate and on the windshield of a car:

Despite the cooler winter conditions, humidity levels are expected to rise by Sunday night and into Monday morning, particularly in some internal and coastal areas.

This increase in humidity may lead to mist formation, according to the weather department.

Light to moderate northeasterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will blow across the country. The winds will have a speed of 10-25kmph and will reach up to 35kmph.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.