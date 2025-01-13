(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 JANUARY 2025 AT 10:00 (EET)

Kalmar and MCT close significant order for eco-efficient hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT) to 20 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers . The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2024 order intake, with delivery of the machines expected to be completed during Q1 2026.

MCT, which is owned and operated by Terminal Limited (TIL), is located in the southern Italian of Gioia Tauro. The terminal handles approximately 4 million TEUs annually. Kalmar has delivered over 200 straddle carriers to MCT since 1995.

Antonio Testi , Chief Executive Officer, MCT:“Kalmar straddle carriers have been the backbone of our operations for many years, so continuing our successful partnership was an easy decision. Bringing more hybrid machines into our straddle fleet will enable us to reduce local emissions, fuel costs and noise levels significantly while also offering our operators a more comfortable working environment.”

Marco Tosi , Country Director, Kalmar Italy:“We have been working with MCT since the terminal was first opened and have developed a strong partnership over the years. We are delighted that they have again selected our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to expand their fleet.”

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with a vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.





