Naomi Osaka Sends Someone To Grab Daughter's Birth Certificate Amid LA Wildfires

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Naomi Osaka while competing in the Australian Open had to take a moment to ensure the safety of her family back in California. After her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Caroline Garcia in the first round at Melbourne Park on Monday night, Osaka revealed during an on-court interview that a fire was burning just three blocks from her home in Los Angeles. As a precaution, Osaka had someone retrieve Shai's birth certificate from their California home to avoid any potential loss due to the wildfire.

“I learned that there was a fire burning three blocks from my house,” Osaka shared.“I figured it would be a good idea to keep the birth certificate safe.”

Osaka's 1 1/2-year-old daughter, Shai, who was born in July 2023, was traveling with her on the tennis tour.

The fires in the greater Los Angeles area have become increasingly devastating, and Osaka expressed her concern.“Sending all my love to LA. We hear about fires , but I didn't know how devastating it could be,” she said, adding,“I hope everyone's doing well.” In a heartfelt gesture, she wrote“LA” and drew a heart in blue ink on the lens of a courtside TV camera, a show of support for her hometown.

Osaka also spoke about the personal challenges she's faced recently, including her recent announcement on social media that she and Shai's father, rapper Cordae, had ended their relationship.

Despite these challenges, Osaka has made a strong start to the season. After reaching the final of a hard-court tuneup tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, she was forced to withdraw after taking the opening set due to an injury. At the Australian Open , she has now advanced to the second round, where she will face 20th-seeded Karolina Muchova, a 2023 French Open runner-up who has returned to action after wrist surgery. Muchova advanced after defeating Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-1.