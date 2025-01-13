President Ilham Aliyev, UAE President Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

The UAE President fondly recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan in 2024 and his trip during COP29, along with the meetings and discussions he had with the Azerbaijani President during these visits.

President Ilham Aliyev once again highly appreciated the UAE President's participation in COP29, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, along with the UAE's concept, contributed to the successful conclusion of this important international event.

The heads of state emphasized the strategic partnership, highlighting the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE. They noted the prevailing stability and peace in both nations.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the excellent level of political relations and pointed to the expanding economic and trade ties. He underscored that the UAE's investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector serve as a testament to the friendship and partnership between the two countries. The close cooperation in the traditional energy sector was also highlighted.

The discussion included an exchange of views on bilateral, regional, global, and other issues of mutual interest.