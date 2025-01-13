Golden Opportunities Await Fans At DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) : The DP World ILT20 is turning up the excitement for fans with a golden treat at the DP World ILT20 raffle. As part of the initiative, three lucky fans at each match take home a 6-gram coin, courtesy of Joyalukkas.

Purchased tickets will automatically double up as a raffle entry once scanned, with winners selected randomly during the match. So far, nine winners have emerged from the first three matches, adding an extra layer of thrill to the viewing experience.

With the month-long spectacle in full swing and coins up for grabs, lovers have every reason to take part in the festivities.

Viewers have already been treated to high-octane action at the opening weekend of the DP World ILT20 Season 3, with two out of three matches going down the wire. The weekend also kicked off with a grand ceremony where Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Sonam Bajwa set the stage ablaze with dazzling performances.

Notably, the DP World ILT20 's six franchises feature some of the world's finest cricketers, including Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Sikandar Raza (Dubai Capitals), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), James Vince (Gulf Giants), Tim Southee (Sharjah Warriorz), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Jason Holder (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sharjah Warriorz), Sam Curran (Desert Vipers), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Dubai Capitals), Tim David (Gulf Giants), Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), and Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants).