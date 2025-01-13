Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan Starrer Movie's Craze Slowing Down? Check Total Earnings Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer box office Collection Day 4: Tollywood movie starring RAM Charan and Kiara Advani debuted on the big screen on January 10. The performance of S Shankar directorial movie slowed down after impressive opening on Friday.
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 4
On Monday, the Political action thriller collected ₹5.5 crore net, taking the total domestic earnings to ₹94 crore net until 8:20 pm, film industry tracker Sacnilk early estimates suggest. Ram Charan movie made a blockbuster opening and amassed ₹51 crore on its release day. Also Read
This movie had a pan-India approach and was released in five languages, raking in maximum from Telugu version. In stark contrast, Hindi screening had maximum share in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 earnings, although both are Telugu movies. The film did not end the weekend on a high note, as it witnessed 15.9 percent drop in collection on Sunday and 57.65 percent drop on Saturday. Also Read
Commenting on the film's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“Despite positive feedback in the #Hindi circuits, #GameChanger hasn't been able to unlock its true potential... The weekend numbers don't reflect the substantial growth/jump typically expected from a big-budget, highly anticipated film.”
He added,“While the 3-day total is respectable, the overall outcome should have been stronger, especially considering the high costs involved.” Also Read
In terms of Telugu occupancy on Day 4, Kakinada recorded maximum occupancy, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Mahbubnagar.
Game Changer Worldwide Collection
The U/A certified film Game Changer grossed ₹130.70 crore at the worldwide box office. Sri Venkateswara Creations production film earned ₹105.7 crore gross in the overseas market and ₹105.7 crore at the Indian box office. Its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, alongside lead actor Ram Charan.
