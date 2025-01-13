Recruitment For Special Protection Force Begins To Secure Peshawar-Parachinar Road

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The recruitment process for the Special Protection Force to ensure the security of the Peshawar-Parachinar Road in Kurram district has commenced.

According to sources, the recruitment drive will be completed by the end of this month. The provincial cabinet has approved the hiring process, while the finance department has sanctioned funds for the initiative. A total of 399 personnel will be recruited on a 1.5-year contract, with the process overseen by the Regional Officer of Kohat.

Sources revealed that the age limit for candidates has been set at 45 years. The force will comprise 350 soldiers and 49 havaldars, with recruitment focused on former security forces and Frontier Corps personnel. Additionally, the Special Protection Force will be equipped with modern weaponry.

The Peshawar-Parachinar Road remained closed for over three months due to unrest in Kurram. Recently, the first aid convoy managed to reach the affected areas under strict security measures, marking a crucial step toward restoring normalcy in the region.