Expert On Waltz's Calls To Lower Draft Age In Ukraine: Same Kind Of Populism As In Biden's Team

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Donald Trump's team, like Joe Biden's adminstration, is calling on Ukraine to lower the mobilization age to 18 in order to shift responsibility for the war onto Ukraine, believes Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert at the Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council.

The expert spoke on NV , Ukrinform reports.

"This (the call to lower the mobilization age to 18, - ed.) is, in fact, a bit of populism that the Biden administration is currently 'suffering from'... In fact, at this stage, given the background, it looks like an attempt to shift all the problems onto us and claim that, say, we are already doing absolutely enough, so you should do even more," Kraiev said.

According to the pundit, the statement by Waltz should not come as a surprise because this idea has been around the U.S. circles for a quite a while.

"But at this stage, when the issue of the full-fledged supply of medium and short-range missiles, the constant supply of F-16s and components remains open, when the issue of even artillery rounds is yet to be resolved..., this is an attempt to shift focus from the responsibility of the Americans as partners and suppliers to that of the Ukrainians," the expert believes.

He noted that the outgoing Biden administration has been doing this, and, unfortunately, the incoming Trump administration intends to proceed with this.

Kraiev predicted that more calls to lower the mobilization age to 18 "will definitely be heard."

At the same time, in his opinion, there are "some positive things" in such calls because, had the U.S. wanted, as some believe, to "hand" Ukraine to Putin, they would not have called on the nation to create the largest army in Europe, arm itself, and deter Russian aggression.

As reported, Donald Trump's pick for the position of National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, believes that Ukraine needs to lower the mobilization age to 18 years due to manpower issues, stating that the new administration in the U.S. will request that Ukraine do just that.