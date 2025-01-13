President Ilham Aliyev And President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Have Joint Dinner
On January 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, and sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of
the United Arab Emirates, had a joint dinner in Abu Dhabi,
Azernews reports.
