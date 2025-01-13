عربي


President Ilham Aliyev And President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Have Joint Dinner

1/13/2025 10:10:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, had a joint dinner in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

