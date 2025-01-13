Germany Hands Ukraine Unique RCH 155 Wheeled Howitzer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has become the first user of the new RCH 155 wheeled howitzer after Germany sent it their latest artillery system.

The solemn ceremony where the howitzer was formally handed over took place on Monday with the participation of German Defense Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev, Ukrinform reports with reference to the German defense ministry.

"Today's handover of the first RCH 155 wheeled howitzer to Ukraine is visible proof of what is possible when technological excellence and common will come together," Pistorius said.

He assured that Ukraine can continue to count on reliable and active support from Germany. "t is a very important step for Ukraine, for Germany as an industrial location and for the security of all of us in Europe," the German minister added.

The RCH 155 wheeled howitzer is manufactured by the German company KNDS in Kassel. Ukraine will receive the new weapon system before the Bundeswehr.

Ambassador Makeiev highly appreciated the fact that the Ukrainian Army will receive the RCH 155 even earlier than the German army. According to him, this is how allies should treat each other. "They close security gaps, especially when these gaps are bleeding wounds," he noted.

As noted on the website of the German Ministry of Defense, the RCH 155 (Remote Controlled Howitzer 155 mm) wheeled artillery howitzer is a combination of automated artillery firepower and protected wheeled mobility. KNDS has used the proven driving module of the GTKArmored Transport Motor Vehicle Boxer and the Panzerhaubitze 2000 weapin system combined in a unique, fully automatic system.

With the RCH 155, Ukraine's artillery“will be significantly strengthened,” the report states. The weapon system enables shooting on the go, ensuring rapid readiness to open fire. Due to its mobility and a long tactical range, the wheeled howitzer is difficult to counter. The self-propelled artillery gun is installed on a crewless, fully automatic turret. The crew consists of only two people: a commander and a military driver.

KNDS will supply Ukraine with a total of 54 RCH 155 wheeled howitzers, the first six systems before the end of this year. The contract for the delivery of 18 RCH 155s was already signed in 2022, with the order for a further 36 RCH to follow in 2023. This corresponds to three artillery battalions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the German Ministry of Defense previously assured that Germany would continue supporting Ukraine through providing military equipment and auxiliary materiel both this year and in the following years within the framework of its commitments.