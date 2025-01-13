Ukraine Day of Ukrainian Political Prisoner marks ongoing fight against repression

(MENAFN) The Day of the Ukrainian Prisoner is noted on January 12. As Ukrinform reads, this tradition was first done in 1975 at the initiative of Viacheslav Chornovil and dissidents who became of the Soviet totalitarian government.



The date of January 12 was selected not by chance: on this day in 1972, mass detentions of individuals from the national-democratic movement started in Kyiv and Lviv, which lasted for many days. Among those seized were Ivan Svitlychnyi, Yevhen Sverstiuk, Vasyl Stus, Leonid Pliushch, Zinovii Antoniuk, Ivan Dziuba, Viacheslav Chornovil, Mykhailo Osadchyi, Ivan Hel, Stefania Shabatura, Iryna Stasiv-Kalynets, and later Ihor Kalynets and others.



Almost all of them were charged to seven years of detention and five years of banishment for "anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda." Those who were deemed the biggest threat by the government were sent to psychiatric hospitals.



Today's Russian government pursue to follow Soviet methods of dealing with dissenters. Since the start of the Russian attack against Ukraine in 2014, a true terror campaign against Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars has begun in the Russian Federation-occupied territory.



