'At Least I Was Happy': Yuvraj Singh Argues With Father Yograj For Forcing Him To Play Cricket Old Video Goes Viral

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, has often been in the news for his outspoken views on fellow cricketers and parenting. His latest interview, released on YouTube, has once again stirred up several controversies.

However, it has also brought back memories of an old podcast by Yuvraj Singh in which he discussed his father's harsh parenting methods and shared how he was forced to give up roller skating for cricket.

Yuvraj revealed that he was a roller skating enthusiast and won a gold medal in the under-14 national championships.

However, Yograj gave him no option but to quit the sport for cricket . He even threw out his medal as well as skates from the car.

“I did not want to play in the heat; I would look like Michael Vaughan. My father was hell-bent; I played cricket because he did not play cricket for long, and he wanted to live his dream through me,” he said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast during a chat with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan.

“I won a gold medal; the gold medal went out of the car with my skates. He was like, 'No more roller skating from now.'”

Yuvraj Singh also said he went looking for the medal the next day.

In a 2019 article on Cricbuzz, Yograj was quoted saying that he threw the medal out because he felt like making him a cricketer.