Trump launches new verbal attack on California officials

(MENAFN) On Sunday, President-elect Donald launched a new verbal attack on California officials as wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles. Writing on his Truth Social network, Trump criticized the handling of the situation, stating that "incompetent politicians" seemed unable to put out the fires. He called the ongoing crisis one of the worst disasters in U.S. history, lamenting that "death is everywhere" in the affected areas. While it is still unclear what caused the fires, authorities have faced widespread criticism for their response and preparedness. Firefighters in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which has been one of the hardest-hit areas, were reported to have empty water tanks, and shortages have impeded firefighting efforts elsewhere.



Nicole Perry, a resident of Pacific Palisades, whose home was destroyed in the blaze, accused the authorities of abandoning the residents. Just a week before returning to the White House, Trump continued his attacks on Democrats, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who had invited him to visit Los Angeles and assess the damage firsthand. As of now, the fires have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, with at least 16 confirmed deaths, according to the California Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Despite the efforts of thousands of firefighters, the Pacific Palisades fire has spread to northwest Los Angeles, endangering the densely populated San Fernando Valley and iconic landmarks like the Getty Museum.

