Biden delivers speech at US State Department

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech at the US State Department on Monday, where he will outline the outcomes of his foreign policy strategy. The Biden administration previously stated that the president would focus on key achievements in his foreign policy, including expansion, strengthening alliances to support Ukraine, and a historic agreement between Japan and South Korea to enhance security and economic cooperation.



The choice of the State Department as the venue for the speech is symbolic, as it was here about four years ago that Biden delivered his first presidential foreign policy address, marking the US's return to global leadership in contrast to the "America First" policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, in a TV interview, emphasized that US alliances are now stronger than they were decades ago, with NATO becoming more focused and expansive. He also noted that US partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region are at record levels, while adversaries like Russia, Iran, and China have weakened—achievements accomplished without involving the US in new conflicts.



However, Biden’s tenure has been marked by several unresolved issues, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, tensions with China over Taiwan, and trade disputes. The Middle East crisis remains another challenge, with the US failing to achieve a long-term resolution despite promises. The American magazine Foreign Policy observed that while Biden’s administration has seen some successes, they have not always met the high standards the president set for himself. An article published ahead of Biden’s speech highlighted that the American middle class is more concerned with inflation than global democracy or leadership, and the Biden administration often bridges the gap between Trump’s "America First" policies and those of his own presidency.



Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is preparing to reconsider his approach to US foreign policy, having previously announced plans to reduce aid to Ukraine, urge NATO allies to increase defense spending, and consider using force to control key strategic locations like the Panama Canal and Greenland.

