Sweden’s Prime Minister states Sweden is between war, peace

(MENAFN) Citing hybrid strikes, alleged sabotage in the Baltic Sea, and a proxy war waged on Swedish land, Prime Ulf Kristersson stated on Sunday that his nation was neither at war nor living in peace.



In recent months, a number of underwater power and telecom cables have been cut in the Baltic Sea, in events that experts and politicians claim are a part of Russia's hybrid war operations.



“Sweden is not at war, but there is not peace either. Real peace means freedom and no serious conflicts between countries,” he stated the yearly Folk och Forsvar defense forum in Salen in central Sweden.



“We and our neighboring countries are subjected to hybrid attacks that are not carried out with missiles and soldiers but with computers, money, disinformation and threats of sabotage,” he added.



“The security situation and the fact that strange things keep happening in the Baltic Sea lead us to believe that hostile intentions cannot be ruled out,” he declared.



