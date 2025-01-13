Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affair reveals shocking new testimonies from Gaza detainees

(MENAFN) The Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, along with the Prisoners' Club, revealed shocking new testimonies from Gaza detainees following visits to 23 individuals in the Negev prison and Naftali camp over two days. The detainees shared harrowing details of the systematic torture they endured, particularly during their initial detention and interrogation periods, continuing more than a year after their arrest. According to the report, detainees suffered severe physical and psychological abuse, including torture, starvation, inadequate medical care, and harsh beatings. Many also reported contracting Skybus (scabies) due to unsanitary conditions. The testimonies highlighted the widespread and brutal treatment across various Israeli detention centers, not just the notorious Sde Timan camp, which had previously been the focal point of such abuses.



One detainee, K.N., 45, who has been held since December 2023, described severe beatings leading to fractures in his body, and spoke of enduring 58 days of torture in a Gaza border camp. After his transfer to Negev prison, he endured further abuse, including being burned with hot water, leaving lasting scars. He also mentioned the harsh living conditions, with torn tents, extreme cold, and hunger. Another detainee, A.H., 21, arrested in February 2024, shared his experiences of being transferred through multiple camps and prisons, each journey marked by torment. He described how his body was covered in boils, wounds, and scars from the Skybus infection, adding to the horrors of his imprisonment. These testimonies paint a grim picture of the ongoing mistreatment faced by Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, underscoring the systematic nature of the abuse.

